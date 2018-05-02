Nagpur sees 64 deaths, highest in a day, 1717 new cases come up

Nagpur: The Nagpur district appears to have been clocking new records everyday, in terms of number of deaths and fresh cases pertaining to Covid-19. Breaching its previous records, Nagpur registered 64 deaths, the highest in a single day so far since the outbreak. After today’s addition, the death toll has surged to 1879.

With 1717 fresh corona positive cases on Thursday, the district continues to throw normal life out of gear in city taking the cumulative count to 58,890. Of the total toll, 1409 deaths were reported from the city and 300 from rural and rest 170 are from outside of Nagpur, an official release said.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases stood at 11,639 including 5906 asymptomatic patients who were advised home isolation.

Meanwhile, 1445 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 45,372 (including 25,718 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 77.05.%.