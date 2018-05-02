Nagpur: Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination inaugurated at Mogre Children Hospital

Nagpur: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination started at Mogre Children Hospital from Tuesday. The formal inauguration of the vaccination center was done by Dr Raju Chavan District Head(DH) Nagpur MPJAY/ PMJAY at Mogre Children Hospital located on Sakkardhara Square.

Senior citizens (aged more than 60 year) and citizens having Comorbid conditions and age more than 45 were given Covid shots provided by NMC Nagpur under MPJAY and PMJAY empanelled Hospital at Mogre Children Hospital Nagpur.

Dr Piyush Chafekar Cluster Head, Dr Vishwadeep Nagarkar District Coordinator for MPJAY.Dr Anup Burade District coordinator. dr Sayyed Qadar Regional Manager were prominently present on this occasion.

Dr Sandeep Mogre & Dr Sharmistha Mogre,Director of Mogre Children Hospital specially thanked the District Administration of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Dr Mogre also expressed his gratitude to Dr Sanjay Chilkar sand Dr Gowardhan Navkhare for their active participation in procuring the Covid Vaccines.