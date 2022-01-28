Nagpur second coldest city in Vidarbha, Gondia tops the list: IMD

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Friday was the second coldest city in Vidarbha with a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius. Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 8.2 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

With 8.4 degrees Celsius, Nagpur experienced slight increase in lowest minimum temperature of January (compared to 8.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday). The IMD has forecast consistent chill in the air during morning and night hours for the next few days and had issued Yellow Alert.

On Friday, Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 8.2 degrees Celsius followed by Nagpur and Wardha (8.4 degree Celsius), Buldhana(8.5 degrees Celsius), Yavatmal (9 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (9.3 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (9.4 degrees Celsius), Akola (9.5 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (10 degrees Celsius), Amravati (10.1 degrees Celsius) and Washim (11 degrees Celsius).

The sudden drop in temperature compels citizens to start using woolen clothes and jackets. It also increased the sale of winter garments in the last few days in city markets.





