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Nagpur: After an extended summer vacation, schools across Nagpur reopened on Tuesday, with thousands of students returning to classrooms amid celebrations, music and colourful welcome ceremonies. The first day of the new academic session was observed as ‘Pravesh Utsav’ (School Admission Festival), turning school campuses into festive venues as children were greeted with flowers, sweets and educational kits.

Teachers, parents and school staff joined in welcoming students back after the long break. At several schools, children were received with roses, flower petals, music and warm greetings, creating an atmosphere of excitement and enthusiasm. While attendance remained moderate on the opening day, educational institutions expect full attendance and regular academic activities to commence from Wednesday.

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Principal of Saraswati Vidyalaya Primary School, said the reopening brought smiles to students’ faces. “The children were welcomed with flowers at the entrance while music played in the background. They were thrilled to reunite with their teachers and classmates after the vacation,” she said.

The reopening comes after weeks of uncertainty over the academic calendar. The Maharashtra Government had initially fixed June 15 as the reopening date for schools across the State, while institutions in the Vidarbha region were scheduled to resume on June 22. However, following directions from the High Court, schools finally reopened on June 30. CBSE schools, which had also awaited clarity on the revised schedule, resumed classes on the same day.

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NMC schools hold grand celebrations

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) marked the beginning of the academic year by organising ‘Pravesh Utsav’ across all its 112 schools, including 84 primary and 28 secondary schools, which together have an enrolment of around 13,912 students.

The main programme was held at PM Shri Sanjaynagar Hindi Primary and Secondary School near Kalamna Dipti Signal. NMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Itankar welcomed students with roses and distributed free textbooks and educational kits to kindergarten and Class V students.

The function was attended by Additional Commissioner Muruganantham, Education Committee Chairperson Santosh Devi Laddha, Taxation Committee Chairperson Sarita Kaware, corporators and senior officials from the education department.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Itankar announced that as part of NMC’s Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, all municipal schools would undergo comprehensive modernisation before the next academic session. He said the civic body aims to improve infrastructure, strengthen teaching standards and provide facilities comparable to those available in private schools.

He further said that NMC plans to introduce sports and skill development programmes, foreign language education under the National Education Policy (NEP), English-medium sections, CBSE-pattern schools, and upgraded playgrounds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Education Committee Chairperson Santosh Devi Laddha emphasised the need to further strengthen school infrastructure, enhance student safety and improve facilities for pre-primary children while maintaining a strong focus on quality education.

Adding to the festive spirit, special selfie points were created at PM Shri Sanjaynagar School, where students enthusiastically clicked photographs with civic officials, teachers and classmates, making the first day of the academic year a memorable experience.

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