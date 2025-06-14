Nagpur Rural RTO registration scam: SIT uncovers vital leads, 12 trucks seized

Advertisement



Nagpur: The fake registration scam at the Nagpur Rural RTO refuses to die down, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has unearthed explosive revelations. Based on preliminary findings, several trucks purchased using forged documents from other states were fraudulently registered under dummy names at the Nagpur Rural RTO — allegedly with the active involvement of RTO officers and staff.

Sources reveal that some RTO officials procured stolen trucks, fabricated documents via Nagaland and Mizoram RTOs, and then used these to get them officially registered in Nagpur Rural. These trucks were then attached to transport companies, yielding lakhs of rupees in monthly profits.

12 trucks seized, 14 more on SIT radar

Under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Kamalakar Gadime, the SIT has so far seized 12 out of 26 targeted trucks. The remaining vehicles, registered using forged documents originating from states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Telangana, are still being traced. In a desperate attempt to escape scrutiny, some involved officials reportedly sold or concealed the trucks soon after the investigation picked up pace.

In one startling case, the same truck was allegedly registered six times under different dummy names. Investigators estimate that around 450 trucks may have been fraudulently registered this way.

RTO officials allegedly running the racket

The SIT has stationed itself inside the Rural RTO office, treating it as a temporary base while combing through records daily. Investigators are working to identify the specific RTO officers and employees who not only facilitated these illegal registrations but also purchased trucks under dummy names for personal profit. Some of these trucks are reportedly attached to businesses linked to a BJP leader.

Political connections and expanding probe

The scam appears to have deep political and bureaucratic roots. Several trucks involved in the racket are believed to be linked to a major BJP-affiliated transporter. So far, 29 people have been arrested, including middlemen and transporters. The SIT continues to receive new documents daily and is tracing links from dummy owners to actual beneficiaries—believed to be RTO insiders.

Despite mounting evidence, the investigation team is reportedly under pressure to go slow. However, officials remain confident that once the dummy owners are identified, the real masterminds behind the scam—possibly high-ranking officials and influential individuals—will be exposed.

This could turn out to be one of the largest registration frauds ever uncovered in the region.

