Nagpur Rural Police slap MCOCA on 10-member drug syndicate

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on organized crime, Nagpur Rural Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a 10-member gang allegedly involved in drug trafficking, illegal arms trade, and other serious crimes in the Saoner and Kalmeshwar regions.

Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, Khaparkheda Police registered the action on July 3, 2025, targeting the gang led by Ashish alias Gullu Rajbahadur Verma (25), a resident of Ward No. 3, Chankapur. The gang is accused of running an organized criminal network to supply drugs and weapons while terrorizing local communities.

Along with Ashish Verma, police have booked Rohit Deshraj Suryawanshi (32) – Chankapur, Saoner, Suraj alias Barik Ramesh Varankar (25) – Chankapur, Vishwas Rahul Solanki (27) – Kalmeshwar, Abhishek alias Chhotu Anil Singh (29) – Ward No. 6, Walni, Gabbar Dattuji Jumle (30) – Walni, Udaybhan Gangasagar Chavan (32) – Walni, Lakhansing alias Vijay Singh Dilip Singh Sikalakar (35) – originally from Khargone and Betul districts, Madhya Pradesh, Shahroop alias Sarop Ramesh Rajput (23) – Choubhiya, Betul, Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh alias Sonu Shivlal Suryawanshi (30) – Walni

All 10 are now facing charges under MCOCA for their involvement in organized drug and arms trade, along with multiple serious crimes including murder attempts and illegal liquor sales.

The case gained momentum on April 27, 2025, when police received a tip-off that Ashish Verma, a wanted accused in multiple cases, was hiding at the house of Abhishek Singh in Walni and was in possession of illegal weapons.

A raid was swiftly carried out at Singh’s residence, resulting in the arrest of Verma, Singh, and Gabbar Jumle. During the search, police seized: 1.028 kg of cannabis-like substance, 6 firearms, 36 live cartridges, 2 empty magazines, 8 Android mobile phones with SIM cards. The total value of the seized material is estimated at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Widespread network and organized crime history

Following the arrests, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which unearthed the gang’s wider network. Police investigations revealed that the accused operated as an organized syndicate, indulging in drug peddling, sale and possession of illegal firearms, serious violent crimes like attempted murder, threatening locals and creating terror in the region, recruitment of new members into their criminal network and Illegal liquor trade.

The gang’s leader, Ashish Verma, has built a notorious criminal empire in Walni and Chankapur areas within a short period, police said. Despite earlier preventive actions and criminal cases, the gang continued its operations, prompting police to impose MCOCA.

While most of the accused have been arrested, including from Madhya Pradesh, police are continuing efforts to apprehend other associates and dismantle the network.

Authorities stated that applying MCOCA would allow for stricter legal provisions to curb the gang’s activities and prevent them from regrouping. Senior police officials have assured that the crackdown on organized crime in Nagpur Rural district will continue.