Nagpur Rural Police seize illegal liquor worth Rs 16.80 Lakh ahead of I-Day

Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on the smuggling of illicit liquor from Madhya Pradesh into Maharashtra, the Nagpur Rural Police intercepted a vehicle transporting 480 boxes of country-made liquor worth Rs 16.80 lakh. The seizure occurred en route from Indore, MP, to Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, just days before Independence Day.

Acting on confidential information, the Nagpur Rural Police under the astute leadership of Superintendent of Police Nagpur (Rural) Vishal Anand, and with the valuable contributions of Additional SP Dr. Sandeep Pakhale, Deputy Divisional Officer Puja Gaikwad, and Police Inspector Omprakash Kokate, head of the Crime Branch, and a dedicated team comprising Ashish Morakhade, Head Constable Milind Nandurkar, Mahesh Jadhav, Sanjay Bante, Arvind Bhagat, Mayur Dhekle, Sajid Sayyad, NPC Rohan Dakore, Amrit Kinge, Roshan Baavne, PC Rakesh Talewar, Rahul Sabale, and Sumit Bangde, swiftly acted to thwart an attempt to smuggle illegal liquor from Indore to Gadchiroli.

A tactical operation was set in motion, leading to the interception of a vehicle (UP/12/BT/9335). The driver produced a permit from Senitech Project Ruturaaj Business Centre, Indore, which purported to authorize the transportation of plumbing materials. However, upon inspection, law enforcement uncovered liquor valued at approximately 17 lakh rupees.

The police not only seized the vehicle, valued at Rs 20 lakh, and the illicit liquor consignment but also apprehended the alleged perpetrator, Vikas Mahendrasingh (40), a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

