Nagpur Artist Sangramsingh Thakur Seen In Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando Web Series

Recently a web series has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar named Commando.The director of this series is Vipul Amrutlal Shah and this picture is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. Prem Parija, Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi are the main actors of this series along with Mukesh Chhabra, Amit Sial,Tigmanshu Dhulia,Shreya Chaudhary.

In this series Nagpur’s Artist Sangramsingh Thakur played the role of a Pakistani Electrician named Yusuf.

Before this series he also worked in Marathi Film, Hindi Film, Documentary Film and Web Series. He also appeared in Netflix Documentary Film Indian Predator: Murder In A Courtroom. Marathi film Ghaat with Jitendra Joshi and Milind Shinde, Hindi film Soil & Soul with Anant Jog is one of his upcoming films.

