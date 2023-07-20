Nagpur Rural police launch special drive against traffic violators

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural police have conducted a special drive to curb road accidents and enforce traffic safety in the district. The campaign, which took place from July 1 to July15, yielded significant results in reducing accidents and promoting responsible road usage.

In response to the increasing number of accidents in the district, the traffic police officials analysed the root causes of accidents, paying particular attention to issues such as illegal passenger transport, neglecting helmet use, mobile phone use while driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The comprehensive analysis helped to identify key areas that required immediate attention and targeted enforcement, stated a press release. During the special drive under the Motor Vehicles Act, a total of 4,548 actions were taken against traffic violators. This resulted in the imposition of fines totalling Rs 23,02,350. Out of the total cases, 3,759 offenders paid a fine amounting to Rs.13,77,250.However, 789 cases are still pending recovery of penalties, and the police are actively pursuing the recovery process for these cases, claimed the press release.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said that the special drive yielded results in curbing accidents and ensuring road safety. Furthermore, he urged the public to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to protect themselves and others on the roads. In-charge of Traffic Branch, Sr. Police Inspector Vijay Mahulkar said that efforts have been initiated to ensure the safety of school transport in Primary, Secondary, Higher Secondary, and Colleges.

As part of the drive, all school buses and vehicles are being meticulously verified for compliance with School Bus guidelines. The Nagpur District Rural Police have also adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards traffic violators, he claimed.

