GMCH Dean sends reports on Hostel video case to DMER

Nagpur: Dean of Government Medical College andHospital (GMCH) Dr Raj Gajbhiye has sent two reports, regarding hostel incident, to Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

A Resident Doctor Darshan Agrawal, Junior Resident-II attached to Orthopaedic Department, was caught trying to film a female Resident, also JR-II with Dermatology, while she was taking bath on the night of July 13. The girl made a complaint with the Hostel Warden Dr Prajwalit Gour, after which Dr Gajbhiye had formed a six-member probe panel.

The panel consisted of Dr Prajwalit Gaur, Dr Archana Deshpande, Dr Devendra Mahore, Dr Manish Thakre, Dr Jayesh Mukhi and Dr Uday Narlewar. On the instructions of Dr Gajbhiye, the panel conducted an inquiry, and submitted its report, along with its recommendations, to the Dean. Dr Gajbhiye had also formed another panel under Vishaka Guidelines. These are a set of procedural guidelines for use in India in cases of sexual harassment. They were promulgated by the Supreme Court of India in 1997 and were superseded in 2013 by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

In the case of GMCH, such a panel headed by Dr Archana Deshpande with Dr Sunita Gajbhiye, Sanjeev Deshmukh and Dr Anindya Mukherjee also conducted the probe. Members of both committees talked to both girl and boy Residents. According to sources, the boy could not take video because of which he argued that he did not attempt to film any such incident for which he was being held guilty.

The Dean had already admitted that prima-facie the boy was found guilty, but nobody disclosed about what was recommended in the two reports which were sent to DMER. Meanwhile, Dr Raj Gajbhiye has taken two decisions — one, he has asked Dr Agrawal to stay away from the hostel and second, the measures have been taken to avoid such incidents. Now the washrooms of boys and girls have been separated, informed Hospital sources.

