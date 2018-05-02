Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020

    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed

    Nagpur: Local Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons from Narkhed on the charges of gambling, amid lockdown. Arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Tangde (42), Sandip Kalbade (38), Ravi Roy (32), Kamleshwar Vaidya (31), Pramod Roy (44), Ratnakar Tangde (50) and Gopal Kalamdhad (27) all residents of Narkhed. The action was followed by a tip-off, received by the police.

    Besides, arresting seven accused, the cops have seized Rs 8,840 in cash, a motorcycle and a mobile phone collectively worth Rs 1.83 lakh from the spot.
    A case under Section 12 of Maharashtra Gambling Act read with Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police against the accused persons.

    The arrest was made by Police Inspector Anil Jittawar, Assistant Police Inspector, Jitendra Vairagade, PSI, Sachin Matte and staff, including Constables, Sunil Mishra, Durgaprasad Parde, Satyashil Kothare, Pranay Banafar and Sahebrao Bahale.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    Hindi News
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    बेहतर कामों से बनते हैं पब्लिक के बीच बेहतर संबंध
    बेहतर कामों से बनते हैं पब्लिक के बीच बेहतर संबंध
    Trending News
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393
    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393
    Featured News
    Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona
    Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona
    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April
    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April
    Trending In Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    Video: Sakkardara fire men rescue bulls from well
    Video: Sakkardara fire men rescue bulls from well
    एजी ने 38 सफाई कर्मचारियों को कोरोना संकट के दौर में बिना सूचना निकाला
    एजी ने 38 सफाई कर्मचारियों को कोरोना संकट के दौर में बिना सूचना निकाला
    कोरोनापासून मुक्त झालेल्या रुग्णाला मेयोमधून सुट्टी
    कोरोनापासून मुक्त झालेल्या रुग्णाला मेयोमधून सुट्टी
    पाणी टंचाई आराखड्याची अंमलबजावणी करा -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    पाणी टंचाई आराखड्याची अंमलबजावणी करा -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Dry ration, masks distributed in Wadi
    Dry ration, masks distributed in Wadi
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145