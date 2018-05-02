Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed

Nagpur: Local Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons from Narkhed on the charges of gambling, amid lockdown. Arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Tangde (42), Sandip Kalbade (38), Ravi Roy (32), Kamleshwar Vaidya (31), Pramod Roy (44), Ratnakar Tangde (50) and Gopal Kalamdhad (27) all residents of Narkhed. The action was followed by a tip-off, received by the police.

Besides, arresting seven accused, the cops have seized Rs 8,840 in cash, a motorcycle and a mobile phone collectively worth Rs 1.83 lakh from the spot.

A case under Section 12 of Maharashtra Gambling Act read with Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police against the accused persons.

The arrest was made by Police Inspector Anil Jittawar, Assistant Police Inspector, Jitendra Vairagade, PSI, Sachin Matte and staff, including Constables, Sunil Mishra, Durgaprasad Parde, Satyashil Kothare, Pranay Banafar and Sahebrao Bahale.