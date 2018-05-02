Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021

    Nagpur rural cops crack Kuhi robbery-murder case within 24-hrs, recover cash ₹37.20 lakh

    Kuhi robbery-murder case

    Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the sleuths of Local Crime Branch (LCB) cracked robbery and murder case occurred at a farmhouse in Mangali village on June 17 and also recovered stolen ₹37,20,500 cash. Cops have arrested two accused identified as Avinash Shankar Narule (24) and Rakesh Nagbhid Mahajan both residents of Fegad village in Kuhi Tehsil for killing Naresh Dashrath Karudkar, who used to work as caretaker at farmhouse and decamped with ₹37 lakh cash.

    According to police sources, Dynaneshwar Phule, a resident of Panchashil Nagar owns a farmhouse in Mangali village and had appointed Karudkar, a resident of Fegad village as caretaker. Phule had hidden ₹37 cash in the farmhouse. The accused duo who shared a friendship with the deceased got to know about the money. Following which they decided to seal the money by killing Karudkar

    The duo entered the house in the farm and hacked to death Karudkar with a sharp-edged weapon on June 17. However, the incident came to fore on Sunday afternoon, when Phule visited the farmhouse.

    Following which a case under Sections 302 and 397 of IPC was registered by Kuhi police. The investigation conducted by LCB team lead by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Anil Jittawar, PI Kuhi Chandrakant Madane and others narrowed down to accused duo who later confessed the crime during the interrogation.

