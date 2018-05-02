India on top; New Zealand 135/5 at lunch

Bumrah oversteps to concede another no-ball as Nicholls defends the first few deliveries before taking a single to fine leg.

The last ball is overpitched on the pads as Williamson clips it through square leg for a rare boundary, only his second from 104 balls faced.

Ishant comes back into the attack. He makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Nicholls, who plays away from his body and gets the edge with Rohit taking a good catch at second slip, diving to his right.

A big boost for India as New Zealand are reduced to 134/4, still trailing India by 83 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling walks out to bat in his last Test match. He gets off the mark with a single to fine leg before Williamson is beaten as Ishant gets it to hold its line.

Shami comes back from the other end with around 10 minutes for lunch.

It is a very good move from the Indians as the impressive Shami cleans up Watling. The full length delivery moves away enough to beat Watling’s defence and crash into the off and middle stump.

Colin de Grandhomme walks in at No 7. He will need to play out the last few minutes of the session and not give India another wicket before the lunch interval.

New Zealand have lost three wickets for 18 runs in the space of nearly seven overs.

Ishant continues as Williamson continues to defend resolutely and keeps the Indians at bay from his end.

The ball is 71 overs old but it continues to swing a long way but Williamson is up to the task, playing it late and with utmost caution.

Williamson gets the edge as he pokes at a wide delivery but he has played with soft hands as the ball goes along the ground to the slips.

New Zealand go into the lunch break on 135/5 in 72 overs, trailing India by 82 runs.

Shami was instrumental in India’s fine showing with the ball taking 2/31, while Ishant bagged 2/27 as New Zealand lost a few late wickets.

Williamson was unbeaten on 19 from 112 balls, with de Grandhomme yet to open his account.

Overall, New Zealand lost three wickets in the morning session, scoring 34 from 23 overs.