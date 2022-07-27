Nagpur RT 83 to hold its 36th Annual General Body meeting on July 30th, 2022

Advertisement

Nagpur: Every new beginning comes from some other beginnings end. This is what is slated for the Annual General Body meeting which is going to be held on 30th July 2022 at Tathastu Resort, Pench. A review report of the achievements of target set by the table during the last year and active participation in various national and local events will be delivered by the outgoing office-bearers. The new office-bearers who have been elected for the year 2022-2023 will take guard to steer the table in the next year. During the AGM, the targets and the activities to be taken up during the new tenure would be discussed and finalised.

LMF Tabler Ajay Chandwani will be passing on the baton to LMF Tabler Abhay Agrawal for the Chairman’s post of Nagpur Round Table 83 for the year 2022–2023. LMF Tabler Prateek Minocha has been elected as Vice-Chairman, LMF Tabler Rahul Gugaliya as the new secretary and LMF Tabler Shivagya Arora as the Treasurer for the year 2022-2023. LMF Tabler Vedant Agarwal, from Nagpur, will be the observer of the AGM.

Round Table India (RTI) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. Round Table India’s focus on Infrastructure-Building is aimed at promoting Education for Posterity and hence RTI has put in colossal efforts to build FTE School Blocks across the nation.

UNDER THE FTE PROGRAM, our Members (called Tablers) identify needy Schools for underprivileged that are operating from dilapidated or open structures; schools that have land available but little resources to take up big ticket expenditures like Construction. It is here that RTI steps in and builds School Blocks with Amenities across India to help such efforts and hands over newly constructed quality school Blocks to the school bodies. Round Table India under Freedom Through Education has built 7505 Classrooms in 3149 Schools at a total outlay of Rs.317 Crores impacting 7.90 million Children.

