In Pics: “Break The Bias” Nagpur Women’s mega-marathon receives overwhelming response

Nagpur: Around 50,000 women participated in “Break The Bias – Nagpur Women’s Marathon” organised by local administration here, on March 13.

The officials of the District Administration, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and Nagpur Police department on Sunday made every preparations for the event and also ensured its success.

This was the first of its kind mother-daughter marathon, conceptualised by Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut. Earlier, the event was planned on March 8 (International Women’s Day) with the collector writing to the state government seeking permission; however, the event was later postponed and conducted on March 13.

It is pertinent to mention that with Covid still around, activists and opposition leaders have slammed the minister’s move.