Nagpur Round Table & Ladies Circle celebrate RTI & LC Week with blood donation camp

Nagpur: As part of the Round Table India & Ladies Circle Week celebrations, Nagpur Round Table and Ladies Circle organized a Blood Donation Camp on December 1, 2023, at Gondwana Gallery, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur. The event aimed to promote the spirit of community service and contribute to the well-being of society.

The camp witnessed overwhelming participation from enthusiastic donors, with numerous members of the community coming forward to donate blood. The event, held from 9 am to 12 pm, successfully collected a substantial amount of blood, making it a significant and impactful initiative.

Prominent members of Nagpur Round Table India, Ladies Circle, and other community leaders attended the event, reflecting the unity and collaborative efforts of the community to support such crucial causes.

Tr. Rahul Gugaliya, Chairman of NRT 83; Kshitiz Agrawal, Chairman of NSRT 258; Niraj Agrawal, Chairman of NTRT 299; Dr. Abha Soni, Secretary of NLC 50; Niraj Khemka, Secretary of NTRT 299; Shivagya Arora, Treasurer of NRT 83; Shubham Jain, City Coordinator; Sawrabh Taori; Pratik Munot; Kajal Munot; Sanket Agrawal; Dhiraj Agrawal and Sagar Maheshwari were present at the event. The organizers extended their thanks to Alkesh Saraf and Ritesh Saraf for providing the venue, Gondwana Gallery, without any charge, and express heartfelt gratitude to Jeevan Jyoti Blood Bank for their invaluable support in executing the camp.

Tr. Rahul Gugaliya, Chairman of NRT 83, expressed gratitude to all the donors, volunteers, and supporters who made the event a resounding success. “The overwhelming response to our Blood Donation Camp reflects the generosity and compassion within our community. We are proud to contribute to this noble cause during the RTI & LC Week celebrations,” he said.

The event also showcased the commitment of Round Table India and Ladies Circle in organizing initiatives that positively impact society. The collected blood will be instrumental in supporting medical needs and emergencies in the region.

The Nagpur Round Table and Ladies Circle teams extended their heartfelt thanks to all participants, donors, and volunteers who contributed to the success of this meaningful event.

Round Table India, is an organisation of young men bringing in change and excellence, by working towards state-of-the-art infrastructure for the education of underprivileged children and is into multiple community service activities. Till date, 7890 classrooms have been built across India in 3347 projects, impacting 8.67 million children under the long-term project “Freedom through Education”.

Ladies Circle India, is an organisation with membership open to only the wives of members of Round Table India. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society. Till date, 7141 classrooms in 3041 projects have been built across India, impacting 7.86 million lives.