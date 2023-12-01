Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav: Rhythm King Benny Dayal enthrals Nagpurians

Advertisement

Nagpur: The cultural extravaganza of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 has turned out to be a perfect blend of spirituality, music, and enthralling dance-drama performances, attracting audience of diverse interests and demographics.

The festival’s seventh day session took an electrifying turn as acclaimed playback singer Benny Dayal took the stage, treating his fans with a scintillating live concert at the premises of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education (IDCPE).

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner, Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, Raje Mudhoji Bhosale, Abhijeet Choudhari, NMC Administrator, Sanjay Bangartale, GST Assistant Commissioner, Rahul Pande, State Information Commissioner, Manikant Soni, Dr Upendra Kothekar, and Dr Sanjeev Choudhary, Anil Sole, Chairman of Organising Committee were prominently present on this occasion.

Benny Dayal warmed up with his popular song ‘Locha-e-Ulfat’, and went on to present most loved numbers ‘Kaise Mujhe’, ‘Enna Sona’, ‘Nazrein Milana’, ‘Aadat Se Majboor’, ‘Bang Bang’, ‘Ghungroo Tut Gaye’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’. The singer’s performance transcended genres, from romantic to dance music. With every song, the applause grew louder, and the audience could not resist but rise from their seats and dance to the infectious beats.

Prior to the concert, a play titled ‘Mohjal’ was presented by Radhika Creations as part of the Nashamukti Abhiyan, and gave a message of the consequences of drug addiction. A total of 25 artists acted in the play which was written by Prasanna Shembekar, directed by Sanjay Pendse and produced by Sarika Pendse.

In the morning session, a mass recitation of ‘Sri Gajanan Vijay Granth’ was held as part of the Bhakticha Jagar initiative. The programme witnessed the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti, Nikhil Gadkari, Avinash Ghushe, Girish Varadpande, and Jayaprakash Gupta.