Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 26th, 2020

    Nagpur Round Table initiated Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens staying alone

    Nagpur: In the wake of Curfew in Nagpur owing to Coronavirus many NGO’s have come forward to extend their contribution to the society. Taking a step forward , Nagpur Round Table India has initiated A Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens who are Staying Alone.

    In a Press release , Nagpur Round table has urged the people to contact them with Name of Person, Mobile no., Age group, Location of residence so that they can help them .

    Below is the Appeal made by the Nagpur Round Table :

    We are members of the Round table India. We are affiliated to Round table international. We are registered with the Charity Commissioner. We carry out lots of charitable activities like constructing schools at Hingna, Uthkhana, Parvati Nagar, Hingna Gram Panchayat School etc. Community service like blood donation camp, contributed to the deaf and dumb school, distributed Food for underprivileged, distributed blankets during cold for homeless etc.

    We want to continue to contribute to the current COVID-19 crisis on the appeal of the Hon. Prime Minister of India by way of service to the senior citizens in Nagpur. We understand it is not safe for elderly people to come out at this situation and hence we have offered them Free of Cost Social Help as responsible citizen by our members of our NGO to deliver their daily necessities and other urgent requirements at their door step on actual cost. In this difficult time, Nagpur Round Table India has initiated A Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens who are Staying Alone.

    Our 12 volunteers will be catering to different areas of the city. They will be traveling in their car and reach all the senior citizens who want help in procuring anything during the period. Nagpur Police has come forward and helped us with permits to deliver to those in need, a big thank you to them.

    Please note that this is home service for senior citizens staying alone. We shall be delivering free. Cost of material shall be charged on actual.

    We have already started the Process of delivery to various senior citizens for basic necessities such as medicine, oxygen, vegetables, groceries etc.

    We appeal to people to contact us if they know of any senior citizens (singles or couples) living alone in the city and require assistance for delivering basic needs.

    Please contact 9823233633 via message stating Name of Person, Mobile no., Age group, Location of residence and we will get in touch with them at the earliest and facilitate delivery as best as possible.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur trio help needy and hungry
    Nagpur trio help needy and hungry
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून
    बेजबाबदार, हुल्लडबाजांवर दंडात्मक कारवाई करा
    बेजबाबदार, हुल्लडबाजांवर दंडात्मक कारवाई करा
    Hindi News
    कोरोना व्हायरस महामारी भंयकर बीमारी के चलते प्रशासन कसी कमर
    कोरोना व्हायरस महामारी भंयकर बीमारी के चलते प्रशासन कसी कमर
    कोरोना वायरस के नियंत्रण के लिए राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    कोरोना वायरस के नियंत्रण के लिए राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One more tests positive in Nagpur, total 5 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One more tests positive in Nagpur, total 5 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable
    Featured News
    Nagpur’s first Coronavirus patient recovered, discharged from hospital
    Nagpur’s first Coronavirus patient recovered, discharged from hospital
    City receives showers
    City receives showers
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Round Table initiated Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens staying alone
    Nagpur Round Table initiated Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens staying alone
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून
    बेजबाबदार, हुल्लडबाजांवर दंडात्मक कारवाई करा
    बेजबाबदार, हुल्लडबाजांवर दंडात्मक कारवाई करा
    मेयो-मेडिकल येथील वैद्यकीय यंत्रणा अद्ययावत ठेवा – पालकमंत्री
    मेयो-मेडिकल येथील वैद्यकीय यंत्रणा अद्ययावत ठेवा – पालकमंत्री
    वृत्तपत्र वितरणाचे काम त्वरीत सुरु करण्यात यावे – पालकमंत्र्यांचे आवाहन
    वृत्तपत्र वितरणाचे काम त्वरीत सुरु करण्यात यावे – पालकमंत्र्यांचे आवाहन
    संचारबंदीत सुध्दा अवैध जनावरांची वाहतुक सुरू
    संचारबंदीत सुध्दा अवैध जनावरांची वाहतुक सुरू
    पंतप्रधानांच्या निर्देशानुसार नितीन गडकरींनी घेतला महाराष्ट्रातील व्यवस्थांचा आढावा
    पंतप्रधानांच्या निर्देशानुसार नितीन गडकरींनी घेतला महाराष्ट्रातील व्यवस्थांचा आढावा
    शेतकरी, गरीबांसाठी 1.70 लाख कोटींच्या योजना
    शेतकरी, गरीबांसाठी 1.70 लाख कोटींच्या योजना
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून किराणा दुकानदार देणार घरपोच सेवा
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून किराणा दुकानदार देणार घरपोच सेवा
    IndianOil remains committed to ensuring fuel availability despite constraints posed by COVID-19
    IndianOil remains committed to ensuring fuel availability despite constraints posed by COVID-19
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145