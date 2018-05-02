Nagpur Round Table initiated Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens staying alone

Nagpur: In the wake of Curfew in Nagpur owing to Coronavirus many NGO’s have come forward to extend their contribution to the society. Taking a step forward , Nagpur Round Table India has initiated A Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens who are Staying Alone.

In a Press release , Nagpur Round table has urged the people to contact them with Name of Person, Mobile no., Age group, Location of residence so that they can help them .

Below is the Appeal made by the Nagpur Round Table :

We are members of the Round table India. We are affiliated to Round table international. We are registered with the Charity Commissioner. We carry out lots of charitable activities like constructing schools at Hingna, Uthkhana, Parvati Nagar, Hingna Gram Panchayat School etc. Community service like blood donation camp, contributed to the deaf and dumb school, distributed Food for underprivileged, distributed blankets during cold for homeless etc.

We want to continue to contribute to the current COVID-19 crisis on the appeal of the Hon. Prime Minister of India by way of service to the senior citizens in Nagpur. We understand it is not safe for elderly people to come out at this situation and hence we have offered them Free of Cost Social Help as responsible citizen by our members of our NGO to deliver their daily necessities and other urgent requirements at their door step on actual cost. In this difficult time, Nagpur Round Table India has initiated A Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens who are Staying Alone.

Our 12 volunteers will be catering to different areas of the city. They will be traveling in their car and reach all the senior citizens who want help in procuring anything during the period. Nagpur Police has come forward and helped us with permits to deliver to those in need, a big thank you to them.

Please note that this is home service for senior citizens staying alone. We shall be delivering free. Cost of material shall be charged on actual.

We have already started the Process of delivery to various senior citizens for basic necessities such as medicine, oxygen, vegetables, groceries etc.

We appeal to people to contact us if they know of any senior citizens (singles or couples) living alone in the city and require assistance for delivering basic needs.

Please contact 9823233633 via message stating Name of Person, Mobile no., Age group, Location of residence and we will get in touch with them at the earliest and facilitate delivery as best as possible.