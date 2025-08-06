Nagpur Round Table 83 Hosts Iconic 39th AGM at Serendipity, Tamia

Advertisement



Tamia – Against the backdrop of serene hills and under starry skies, the Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT 83) convened its much-awaited 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the picturesque Serendipity in Tamia, ushering in a new term of leadership, camaraderie, and spirited fellowship.

The weekend getaway brought together NRT 83’s members and their families from Nagpur to Tamia for a celebration of the year gone by and the exciting road ahead. The highlight of the gathering was not just the official proceedings but the electrifying energy of the theme – “Streetwear + Jerseys”, which set the tone for an epic party in the hills.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This year’s AGM marked a continuation in the leadership of LMF Tr Prateek Minocha who initated his second term as the Chairman for Tabling Year 2025–26. He expects to do more than the already impactful tenure last term, which the floor acknowledged with gratitude. The new board also includes LMF Tr Sawrabh Taori as Vice Chairman, LMF Tr Dhruv Sharma as Secretary, and LMF Tr Nishchay Sinha as Treasurer – a dynamic mix of experience and fresh perspective.

LMF Tr Sawrabh Taori, the outgoing secretary presented a detailed report of the previous year’s milestones, while the accounts and budgets were reviewed and passed with full consensus. The AGM also included impactful discussions around NRT 83’s ongoing social impact initiatives and future directions, reaffirming the Table’s commitment to the ethos of Freedom Through Education.

The event celebrated more than just structural updates—it honored contributions, sparked laughter, and strengthened bonds. An evening of awards recognized the silent heroes, rising leaders, and creative thinkers who have made a lasting mark on the Table. Warm welcomes were extended to newly inducted members, and a heartfelt farewell was given to those retiring—each moment infused with emotion, gratitude, and legacy.

The Chairman LMF Tr Prateek Minocha outlined his vision for the year ahead, his address was marked by clarity of projects, inclusiveness and a call for unity. He emphasized stronger community engagement, deeper ties within the Table and a refreshed sense of purpose.

With dazzling lights, lively music, and an electric atmosphere that stretched long into the night, the 39th AGM was not just a meeting—it was a movement. One that reminded every Tabler why this brotherhood stands the test of time.

Nagpur Round Table 83 continues to stand tall as part of Round Table India, an organization of young men committed to creating excellence and transformation in society. Through initiatives like Freedom Through Education, Round Table India has built over 9272 classrooms in 3782 projects, touching the lives of more than 10.2 million children across the country