    Published On : Fri, May 7th, 2021

    Nagpur Round table 83 donates 50 litres of Hand Sanitiser

    Nagpur: With the objective to support relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT 83) donated 50 litres of Hand Sanitiser to MIDC Police Station, Nagpur.

    NRT 83 said, “During this unparalleled crisis faced by the communities we live in, wherever we can help, we ought to! Even the smallest contribution counts! By donating hand sanitiser for the use of Police Personnel at MIDC Police Station, we stand in support of those on the frontlines and salute their tireless & thankless work to minimise the spread of this ongoing pandemic.”

    NRT 83 is part of Round Table India, which is an organisation of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, working towards the education of underprivileged children and is into various community service activities. Till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.


