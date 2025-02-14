Nagpur Rly Station Flyover demolished, but displaced shopkeepers still await justice

Taking serious note of the delay, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has now directed the administration to submit a comprehensive timeline for completing the rehabilitation process

Nagpur: A year has passed since authorities assured the rehabilitation of shopkeepers displaced by the demolition of the flyover in front of Nagpur Railway Station, yet no land has been allocated for them. Taking serious note of the delay, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has now directed the administration to submit a comprehensive timeline for completing the rehabilitation process.

Court slams Government’s inaction

The matter reached the court after Syed Sakir Ali Abdul Ali and others filed a petition, highlighting the plight of affected shopkeepers. Despite repeated directives from the court, the promised land for their alternative commercial establishments remains unavailable.

The government had earlier committed to providing alternative spaces, with specific land earmarked for the shopkeepers. However, the Municipal Corporation and the State’s Public Works Department (PWD) failed to execute the process on time, drawing the court’s ire. The contradictory stance of promising rehabilitation while rejecting land reservation applications was particularly criticized.

Authorities under scrutiny

During the hearing on Thursday, a division bench comprising Justices Avinash G. Gharote and Abhay J. Mantri questioned the Municipal Commissioner and senior engineers from the Urban Development Department over the delay.

Authorities had initially identified three potential sites for the displaced shopkeepers:

1. Ministry of Defence land

2. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation land

3. Model School on defence land

However, it was informed that defence land could not be allocated, prompting the court to demand clarity on the availability of the remaining two options. The court further ordered a reassessment of the land reservation application.

HC sets February 20 deadline

Expressing displeasure over the sluggish progress, the High Court has mandated the submission of a clear timeline for completing the rehabilitation process. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 20, by which time authorities must present a concrete plan.

The displaced shopkeepers, who have been struggling for their rightful rehabilitation, now pin their hopes on the court’s intervention to finally get justice.