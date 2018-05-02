Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 75, 6,194 fresh cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 6,194 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 75 deaths — the highest single day toll since the outbreak of the pandemic — till Thursday midnight. Previous highest was recorded just yesterday with 74 deaths. Out of total deaths, 37 were reported from Nagpur city, seven deaths were registered from outside the district, while 31 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,09,043 while the number of deaths rose to 6,109. As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,049 were from rural areas and 3,779 cases from Nagpur city alone while seven cases were reported from out of the district.

In the day record 5,894 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,38,599. Following which recovery rate is at 77.60%. After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 64,335 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



