Nagpur reports 995 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Tuesday detected 995 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), besides, 10 people succumbed to the virus borne disease in the day.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,51,660 while the number of deaths rose 4,351.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 215 were from rural areas and 777 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 5 were reported from Nagpur city, 3 deaths were registered from outside the district, while two casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 8,844 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 579 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,38,465 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate has slightly dropped to 91.30%.