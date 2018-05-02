Nagpur reports 982 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths, recovery rate crosses 80%

Nagpur: The district continued to shine with astonishing recovery rate as it reported 982 fresh novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases, meanwhile, 1352 persons successfully recovered from the virus borne disease following which the recovery rate has climbed to 80%.

On Wednesday, 38 patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 2510 From the total deaths 1825 deaths from the city and 440 from rural and rest 245 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 13,035 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Meanwhile, 1352 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,427 (including 34,996 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 80.07 %.





