Nagpur reports 89 positive cases and 7 deaths
Nagpur: Covid-19 positive cases were below 100 in the district for fourth consecutive day. 89 persons were tested positive from 12,290 tests on Friday. Seven patients died and 191 recovered. Active cases dropped to 2,247.
Nagpur Covid-19 Report:- /Friday 11/6/2021
Recovered – 191
Total New Cases – 89
City – 50
Rural -37
Outside Patients – 2
Deaths – 7 (rural 3, city 2)
Outside district – 2
Testing – 12,290
Rural – 2,626
City- 9,664
Cumulative +ve – 4,76,368
Cumulative Deaths – 8,995 (1,407 are not NAGPUR district residents)
City Deaths till now- 5,285
Rural Deaths till now- 2,303
Cumulative Recovery -4,65,026
Active Cases – 2,247
Recovery Rate – 97.64%