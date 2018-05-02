    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 11th, 2021

    Nagpur reports 89 positive cases and 7 deaths

    Nagpur: Covid-19 positive cases were below 100 in the district for fourth consecutive day. 89 persons were tested positive from 12,290 tests on Friday. Seven patients died and 191 recovered. Active cases dropped to 2,247.

    Nagpur Covid-19 Report:- /Friday 11/6/2021

    Recovered – 191
    Total New Cases – 89
    City – 50
    Rural -37
    Outside Patients – 2
    Deaths – 7 (rural 3, city 2)
    Outside district – 2

    Testing – 12,290
    Rural – 2,626
    City- 9,664
    Cumulative +ve – 4,76,368
    Cumulative Deaths – 8,995 (1,407 are not NAGPUR district residents)
    City Deaths till now- 5,285
    Rural Deaths till now- 2,303
    Cumulative Recovery -4,65,026
    Active Cases – 2,247
    Recovery Rate – 97.64%

