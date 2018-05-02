Nagpur reports 89 positive cases and 7 deaths

Nagpur: Covid-19 positive cases were below 100 in the district for fourth consecutive day. 89 persons were tested positive from 12,290 tests on Friday. Seven patients died and 191 recovered. Active cases dropped to 2,247.



Nagpur Covid-19 Report:- /Friday 11/6/2021

Recovered – 191

Total New Cases – 89

City – 50

Rural -37

Outside Patients – 2

Deaths – 7 (rural 3, city 2)

Outside district – 2

Testing – 12,290

Rural – 2,626

City- 9,664

Cumulative +ve – 4,76,368

Cumulative Deaths – 8,995 (1,407 are not NAGPUR district residents)

City Deaths till now- 5,285

Rural Deaths till now- 2,303

Cumulative Recovery -4,65,026

Active Cases – 2,247

Recovery Rate – 97.64%