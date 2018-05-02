Nagpur reports 7,771 Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths

Nagpur: The district reported 7,771 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 87 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 5,130 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 2,89,696.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 3,040 were from rural areas and 4,720 cases from Nagpur city alone while 11 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 46 were reported from Nagpur city, 11 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 30 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,74,188 while the number of deaths rose to 6,936.

In the day 5,130 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,89,696. Following which recovery rate is at 77.42%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 77,556 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



