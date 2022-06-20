Nagpur reports 72 new Corona cases on Sunday, active cases stand at 329

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur district witnessed a huge jump in COVID cases on Sunday with 72 persons testing positive of novel coronavirus, taking the active case tally of the district to 329.

Of the total 72 cases, 42 were reported from Nagpur city. Even Nagpur rural continues to register a rise in daily cases in double-digit. The rural area on Friday recorded 28 new cases and two cases from outside city limits. No death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of positive cases is 5,78,414 and deaths is 10,338. The total number of patients recovered stands at 5,67,747. The recovery rate of the district stands at 98.21%. Meanwhile, 40 persons recovered from the dreaded virus on Sunday.

With the sudden rise in the number of cases, the Government has appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocol voluntarily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement