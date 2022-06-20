Agnipath protest: Oppn parties instigating youth for violence: Gen V K Singh

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Union Minister of State and former Army Chief General V K Singh (Retd) PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC, on Sunday, accused Congress and other opposition parties of creating controversy and instigating youth over the Agnipath scheme. Gen V K Singh was in Nagpur to participate in a programme conducted by Janakrosh on Sunday.

General Singh claimed that Congress was politicising the issue of short-term recruitment in defence forces as the party was aggrieved over the ongoing action being taken against Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate. Since the ‘visionless Opposition’ has nothing else to do, it is stoking a controversy over Agnipath scheme even before its implementation, he alleged.

Talking to the medi persons at IMA Hall, on Sunday, the former Chief of Army Staff said, “Agnipath Scheme first came into existence after the Kargil war when the Kargil Review Committee was formed by the government. Until then it was under development and yet to be implemented.” There was a demand for compulsory military training for citizens for a short time 30-40 years ago.

The Agnipath scheme is promoting the same. Those (Agniveers) who are really capable will be retained in armed forces and the remaining 75% will get the opportunity to explore other fields and professions after 4 years, claimed the General. The Minister said the Army has never been a large-scale provider of jobs. It is an all volunteer force. People come to join the army and other forces voluntarily after fulfilling certain conditions.

Mentioning the Emergency Commissioning Scheme of soldiers and officers during the 1961 war, the General said, “The officers and soldiers who joined the Army during India-China war under the emergency scheme did well. However, the government closed the scheme in 1965, but no one raised an objection over that decision. After leaving the job, the soldiers joined many administrative services and corporate jobs on their merit.”

After four years, the 75% Agniveers will be capable of joining other professions on their merit because of the training they get in the armed forces, claimed General Singh. Considering the lack of recruitment in the last two years due to COVID-19, the government has increased the age of recruitment as Agniveer up to 23 years from 21 years. Those who have been preparing for armed forces for the last two years, now they can also apply for the Agnipath scheme, asserted the Minister.

Talking about the violence throughout the country, General Singh said, “Chief Ministers of those states where the violence is going on should come forward and try to stop such incidents. Instead of that they are blaming the Central Government for the Agnipath Scheme.”

“If they (Agniveers) perform well, then 25 per cent of them will be retained in the service. Besides, the remaining will get a good financial package too. States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh as well as the Home ministry have assured to give priority to the forces,” he said.

