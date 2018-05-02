Nagpur reports 4,399 fresh Covid cases compared to 7,400 recoveries, recovery rate at 82.92%

Nagpur: The district reported 4,399 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 82 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 7,400 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,58,994.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,853 were from rural areas and 2,534 cases from Nagpur city alone while 12 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 48 were reported from Nagpur city, 12 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 22 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,32,938 while the number of deaths rose to 7,828.

In the day 7,400 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,58,994. Following which recovery rate has improved to 82.92%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 66,116 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.




