    Published On : Thu, Oct 22nd, 2020

    Nagpur reports 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 429 fresh novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases, taking the cumulative number to 91,988.

    Also, 457 persons recovered from the infection today. With these, the cumulative number of recovery reached to 82896 ( including 44,521 home isolation recoveries).

    With 21 people succumbing to the infection in the day the death toll has now touched the 3000 mark. From the total deaths 2092 are reported from the city and 535 from rural and the rest 373 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, a total of 6092 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate now stands at 90.12%.



