    Cops raid Ganga Jamuna, rescue 14 girls brought from various states

    Nagpur: The Social Security Branch of City Police raided the Red Light area (Ganga Jamuna) and rescued 14 girls brought from different states and pushed into flesh trade. Cops have also arrested a pimp hailing from Rajasthan and booked two persons including a woman in this connection.

    The Social Security Branch sleuths received information that the three accused namely Babu Niju Dhanawat (50), native of village Thimri, Dholpur district, Rajasthan, Bimlabai and Sachin Uchiya, both residents of Ganga Jamuna area, were luring and bringing girls from different states for prostitution. The accused dragged the girls into flesh trade for their own monetary benefits.

    Acting on the information, a team of cops raided the place and rescued a total 14 girls brought by the accused from various states. The rescued girls were sent to a Government Hostel in the city.

    One of the accused, Babu Niju Dhanawat, currently staying on the top floor of Heer Ranjha Bar in the city, has been arrested. All the three accused have been booked under Section 370(3) of the IPC read with Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Further probe is being conducted by Lakadganj Police Inspector.

    The raid was conducted by PI Trupti Sonavane, PSI Atul Ingole, constable Anil Ambade, NPC Sandip Changole, sepoys Bhushan Zade, Chetan Gedam, Ajay Paunikar, woman sepoys Reena Jaurkar, Sujata Patil, driver police sepoy Sufhir Tiwari under the guidance of Addl CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar



