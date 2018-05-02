Nagpur reports 4 suicides in 24 hours

Nagpur: Call it lockdown effect or subsequent job loss or Corona havoc, the spate of suicides continues to grab headlines in Nagpur city. The last 24 hours reported four suicides in different areas in the city. The deceased include two women and two men.

A 19-year old girl ended her life by hanging at her residence around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Nagma alias Puja Manoj Shahu, resident of Fule Nagar, Ward No. 9, Mahadula, Koradi took the drastic step by hanging to the rafter of roof with the help of a dupatta.

Koradi Assistant PSI Wakde, based of information provided by Arti Manoj Shahu (20), registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.

In Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction, a the 28-year old Sangeeta Krunal Kamble, committed suicide by hanging to kitchen fan with the help of odhni on Wednesday. Acting on complaint lodged by Krunal Kamble (35), resident of Plot No. 118, New Nehru Nagar, Assistant PSI Giri has registered a case of accidental death. Probe is underway.

Similarly, a middle-aged man Chetan Sonbaji Nagpure (44), resident of Plot No. 530/18, Old Bagadganj, ended his life by hanging to window bars of his toilet with the help of a wire around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

Lakadganj PSI Punde has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.

A resident of Kamptee Road, near Chhota Gurudwara, Jaripatka, Shivraj Narayan Inkeshwar (41), committed suicide by hanging to rafter of his house roof around 10 pm on Wednesday. Based on information given by Rajashri Shivraj Inkeshwar (32), Jaripatka PSI Santosh Khandekar registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is underway.

The reasons behind the drastic step taken by the four victims could not be ascertained immediately.