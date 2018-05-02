Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Aug 27th, 2020

    Nagpur reports 4 suicides in 24 hours

    Nagpur: Call it lockdown effect or subsequent job loss or Corona havoc, the spate of suicides continues to grab headlines in Nagpur city. The last 24 hours reported four suicides in different areas in the city. The deceased include two women and two men.

    A 19-year old girl ended her life by hanging at her residence around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Nagma alias Puja Manoj Shahu, resident of Fule Nagar, Ward No. 9, Mahadula, Koradi took the drastic step by hanging to the rafter of roof with the help of a dupatta.

    Koradi Assistant PSI Wakde, based of information provided by Arti Manoj Shahu (20), registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.

    In Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction, a the 28-year old Sangeeta Krunal Kamble, committed suicide by hanging to kitchen fan with the help of odhni on Wednesday. Acting on complaint lodged by Krunal Kamble (35), resident of Plot No. 118, New Nehru Nagar, Assistant PSI Giri has registered a case of accidental death. Probe is underway.

    Similarly, a middle-aged man Chetan Sonbaji Nagpure (44), resident of Plot No. 530/18, Old Bagadganj, ended his life by hanging to window bars of his toilet with the help of a wire around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

    Lakadganj PSI Punde has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.

    A resident of Kamptee Road, near Chhota Gurudwara, Jaripatka, Shivraj Narayan Inkeshwar (41), committed suicide by hanging to rafter of his house roof around 10 pm on Wednesday. Based on information given by Rajashri Shivraj Inkeshwar (32), Jaripatka PSI Santosh Khandekar registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is underway.

    The reasons behind the drastic step taken by the four victims could not be ascertained immediately.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Ganapati Bappa of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp
    Ganapati Bappa of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp
    Nagpur reports 4 suicides in 24 hours
    Nagpur reports 4 suicides in 24 hours
    Video: Dr. Sameer Arbat on How to increase immunity in COVID-19
    Video: Dr. Sameer Arbat on How to increase immunity in COVID-19
    खस्ताहाल सड़कों पर मनपा प्रशासन का ध्यानाकर्षण करवाया शिवसैनिकों ने
    खस्ताहाल सड़कों पर मनपा प्रशासन का ध्यानाकर्षण करवाया शिवसैनिकों ने
    Office-going woman crushed to death by truck in Mankapur
    Office-going woman crushed to death by truck in Mankapur
    Nagpur blows hot, blows cold over high-profile Mundhe’s abrupt transfer
    Nagpur blows hot, blows cold over high-profile Mundhe’s abrupt transfer
    शहर के कई क्लिनिक, बिना जांच किए ही दे रहे है मरीज को दवाईयां
    शहर के कई क्लिनिक, बिना जांच किए ही दे रहे है मरीज को दवाईयां
    Jio, Airtel, Idea के लाखों ग्राहक कॉल ड्रॉप और नेटवर्क की समस्या से परेशान
    Jio, Airtel, Idea के लाखों ग्राहक कॉल ड्रॉप और नेटवर्क की समस्या से परेशान
    अस्थायी आरोग्य कर्मचारी करेंगे प्रदर्शन कल
    अस्थायी आरोग्य कर्मचारी करेंगे प्रदर्शन कल
    गणेशपेठ आगारातील कामगाराचा मृत्यू
    गणेशपेठ आगारातील कामगाराचा मृत्यू
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145