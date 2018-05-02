Ganapati Bappa of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural group is celebrating Ten Days Ganesh Utsav at residence of Director Dr. S S Uttarwar, Wasudeo Nagar , Nagpur. During these ten days festival, various online programs are planned and are taking place. Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar series is going on where eminent personalities from Cultural field are delivering their webinar

Dr. S S Uttarwar is the host. Recently Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Mrunal Limaye , Renowned Kathak Dancer from Nagpur on topic “Classical Dance Sector as a Career Option, Opportunities and Threats. “ Live on Zoom platform. Mrunal Limaye nationally renowned Kathak Dancer from Nagpur was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. Mrunal Limaye a young kathak performer and teacher is being devotionally attached to this fiend of classical dance art form -kathak! Mrunal has started her dancing journey at the age of six and still never ending ,her mother is the main driving force behind this artistic journey!

While explaining about worship and Blessing , She explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but dance performance cant be.

Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in classical performance. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She further says that Classical Dance sector can be chosen as a Career

Option.

On 24th August Webinar of Rajesh Anant , Renowned DJ and Event Organizer from Mumbai on topic “ Legalities of Web Broadcasting with regards to Copyright and Rules. “Live on Zoom platform. Mr. Rajesh Anant nationally renowned DJ and Event Organizer from Mumbai was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, Event organizers around the globe was on line for the webinar.



At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in musical world of Nagpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants. Raajesh Anant is a renowned DJ and Event Organizer and in this field since last twenty five years. He has performed round the globe in various countries like China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Hongkong. Presenting DJ Rajesh , He is the first official DJ of Navi Mumbai with 25 successful years of Event. He is Engineer and has done his career as DJ by his choice and passion.

Many more activities are planned ahead during festival of Bappa. Sa Re Ga Ma cultural group is consistently doing innovative activities which gets applauded loudly by viewers. A constant churning of ideas takes place on plat form of Sa Re Ga Ma. Maximum no of Nagpurs event organizers are in touch with Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural group.

Webinars of eminent personalities of music world from abroad are planned in coming days.

Think Tank of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural gp… Mr. Somnath Puranik ,. Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Sanjay Gawai , Ajay Belsare, Vijay Puranik, Dr. Manoj Salpekar Shivkumar awaze , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Dr. Sheela Kulkarni, Rakesh Bopche , Harshali Kherche and many more are working and suggesting innovative ideas for betterment of Nagpurs cultural arena.

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural group is bound to give quality programs . We trust in quality and team work.