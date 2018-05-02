Nagpur reports 3,579 fresh Covid-19 cases, 47 more deaths

Nagpur: The unprecedented surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continue to raise anxiety of District Administration as district continue lose its sliver lining — low deaths counts.

The Nagpur District on Thursday reported 3,579 fresh Coronavirus cases besides, 47 more persons succumbed to the virus borne disease. In the day, sum of 2,285 people were successfully recovered from the infection.

With the latest updates, the total cases of cumulative have surged to 2,07,067 while 1,67,464 people were recovered from the disease. While the total fatalities have rose to 4,784.