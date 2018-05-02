Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Monday reported 21 fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 42 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,199.

Out of total 21 new cases, 19 were from the city while two cases belonged to the rural area. While no death was reported from Nagpur district, once again. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,352 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,034.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 119 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district stands at 98.08%.