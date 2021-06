Nagpur: The district reported 203 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 12 fatalities — the lowest single day spike in last 24-hours. In the day, total 833 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,60,275 and 5619 active cases.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,74,808.