Nagpur reports 188 fresh Covid-19 cases, active patients cross 1000-mark

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 188 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 142 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 188 cases, 63 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 125 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

Advertisement

A total of 2,010 samples (1,598 RT-PCR and 412 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,013 (302 rural and 711 city).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement