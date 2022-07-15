Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Advertisement

Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers Presents Special Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Dixit

•Dr Dixit Credits Maha Metro Team for the Honour

NAGPUR: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit was conferred with the prestigious `Special Lifetime Achievement Award’ at an event held at Andheri East, Mumbai today (15 July 2022). The award was presented to him by Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers (IIBE) for his selfless and tireless efforts in the field of infrastructure development in the country.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Dixit thanked IIBE for the award. “This honour and award goes to my team which has time and again stood by me and worked hard for the progress of the project. There is no winner in a losing team and no loser in a winning team,’’ he added and reiterated the importance of team work among the Maha Metro team.

Speaking further, he said, “Technology has changed a lot in the last century. With change in the technology and new technic arriving, it is imperative that we train and guide our next generation and make it ready for these changes. This is essential because quality must be maintained at all levels,’’ he said.

Speaking about his stint with Indian Railways, he spoke about the majestic building of Victorian Terminus (VT). The building was constructed in 1888 by the then British rulers, despite the absence of technology and machinery, which we normally we get to see today. Such level of perfection should be achieved, he said.

Dr Dixit paid his tributes to Late Dr M C Bhide, who had established IIBE in 1889 with the aim to promote bridge engineering in the country. “I have worked with him in the Indian Railways and remember him as one of the remarkable person,’’ he said. He also lauded IIBE and said that the institution has been doing a good work.

Earlier, prior to the presentation ceremony, Shri Vinay Gupta, President, IIBE read out the citation. He spoke about the achievements of Maha Metro under the leadership of Dr Dixit. He referred to the Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records credited to Maha Metro Nagpur, for which Dr Dixit and Maha Metro were recently honoured by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari. He also spoke about the long list of awards and achievements credited to Dr Dixit.

Dr Dixit was selected for this award for the quality and speed of work while executing the Nagpur and Pune Metro Projects. Dr Dixit was also presented with `Bhamashah Award’ by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) last month. The way in which the projects have been executed by Maha Metro has won it many laurels and is a recognition to the efforts taken by Dr Dixit and the Maha Metro team. The Special Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Dixit is again a recognition of these achievements.

Dr Dixit was presented with the award by Shri Harsha Vardhan Subba Rao, MD of Consuma, while A presentation on Nagpur Metro Project was given by Director (Project), Maha Metro Shri Mahesh Kumar. Former secretary to the Government of Maharashtra Shri S R Tambe was presented with Lifetime Achievement Award.

A technical session preceded the award presentation ceremony. Shri Swapnil Joshi, Founder and Principal Consultant, Intento Associates spoke on `Role of Digitalization in Infrastructure Projects,’ while Shri Mohan Jatkar, Advisor, Gammon Engineers & Contractors Private Limited spoke on `Temporary Structure for Bridge Construction – Some Critical Issues’.

The welcome address was delivered by Smt Ruhi Agrawal, co-ordinator, IIBE, while Dr Gopal Rai, honorary secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.

