Nagpur reports 1338 fresh COVID-19 cases, six deaths; active cases @11,411

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 1338 fresh cases taking the total number of positive cases to 16,0343. In the day six people succumbed to the virus-borne disease taking the tally of deaths to 4407.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases in the day, 286 were from rural areas and 1049 from Nagpur city alone, and 3 from outside the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 1 was reported from Nagpur city while 2, 3 were registered from rural and outside the district respectively.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the district stands at 11411 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. The active cases have been witnessing continuous rise for the last 1 month which is a cause of concern.

With 997 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 144525 (including 75,406 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate recorded today was 90.13% percent.