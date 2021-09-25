Nagpur reports 13 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases at 85

Nagpur: On Saturday , 13 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur district while 18 people recovered. With the rise and drop in daily COVID figures, the active count now stands at 85 in Nagpur district.

Among all the positive cases in the day, Nagpur city witnessed 6 cases while 3 were reported from rural area and 4 cases from outside the district.

With the fresh updates the cumulative of positive cases reached to 493263. Of the cumulative cases 6,847 persons who tested positive are not the residents of Nagpur district.

With increase in number of new cases and not-so-good single day recovery the recovery rate stood at 97.93%. With more recoveries number of recovered in district reached to 4,830,58.

Meanwhile, nobody died of coronavirus in Nagpur district on Thursday as well. With these, cumulative death count stood at 10,120 with 1,624 deceased were residents of district.