Nagpur remembers freedom fighters on August Kranti Din

Nagpur: Various programmes were held in Nagpur to mark the anniversary of August Kranti Din.

On behalf of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), a wreath was laid at the Hutatma Smarak near Freedom Park Metro station. A programme was organised by Nagpur Zilla Swatantrya Sangram Sainik Gaurav Samiti wherein Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari and District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar paid tributes.

Yadavrao Deogade, ex MLA, Dinanath Padole, ex-MLA, Leelatai Chitale, freedom fighter, Tanaji Wanve, and others were present.

To mark August Kranti Din, Gandhi Shanti Mission, Saraf Association, Shri Jain Seva Mandal Nagpur jointly organised Tiranga Yatra at Central Avenue. The yatra started from Gandhi Putala and it was led by Deepak Zawehri, and Dilip Gandhi. The rally began with a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior Inspector Vinod Patil; Kargil veteran Dilip Suryawanshi; Inspector Nanda Mangate, Manoj Chafle, ex- corporator participated in the proceeding of the event. ACP Shalini Sharma, Jaiprakash Gupta, President, Khadi Gramodyog Aayog; S N Dongaonkar, retired Judge; Nitin Nakhat, General Secretary; Akhil Digambar Jain Satwal Sanstha; Manish Mehta, Chief, Amarswaroop Pariwar; Satish Pendhari, Naresh Jain, Shishir Tupte, and Rajesh Rokde graced the event.

