‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ initiative launched in Nagpur

Nagpur: The weeklong ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ initiative started in Nagpur district with administration of Panch Pran pledge in all Government offices in the city.

The Divisional Commissioner Vijayalaxmi Bidari administered the oath to officials and employees to express gratitude towards the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the independence struggle. Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Deepali Motiyale, Deputy Commissioner (EGS) Rajlaxmi Shah, Deputy Commissioner Pradip Kulkarni, Dhananjay Sute, Ramesh Ade, Dr Kamalkishor Futane, Vivek Ilme, Ghanshyam Bhugaokar, Chandrabhan Parate, Indira Choudhari and others were also present.

Advertisement

At Collectorate: The District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar administered the oath wherein officers and employees took the pledge with earthen lamps in their land. “While realising the dream of making India a self-sufficient and developed nation by the year 2047, we will destroy the mentality of slavery and glorify the rich heritage of the country, as well as fulfil all the duties as citizens” said the officers and employees present.

On this occasion, the oath was taken by taking soil in the hands as a mark of respect towards the soldiers who protected the country. Additional Collector Asha Pathan, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Choudhari along with all department heads, senior officers and staff were present on occasion.

NMC: At Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is a festival of pride for all citizens. He along with officers and employees gathered at civic headquarters lawn and took the pledge. Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Prithviraj B P, Additional Commissioners Anchal Goyal and Nirbhay Jain were mainly present.

Later, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator felicitated Capt (retd) Sanjay Khandare, Havaldar (retd) Arvind Baghel, Subedar (retd) Jagatram Brahmankar, who participated in Kargil war and are currently working in the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of NMC. He further said the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign by the Central Government, with the slogan ‘Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ka Vandan’ will be implemented in the city and the whole system is fully prepared for the success of this campaign.

Zilla Parishad: At Zilla Parishad, President Mukta Kokadde led the office bearers, and employees in taking Panch Pran pledge. Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma appealed to all to implement this campaign enthusiastically in the entire district. Chairman of the Education and Finance Committee of Zilla Parishad Daulatrao Kusumbe, Additional Chief Executive Officer Vivek Ilme, all department heads, officers and staff of Zilla Parishad were present along with Varsha Gaurkar, Project Director of District Rural Development System Department.

At taluka level, various activities such as prabhat feri, rangoli competition, essay competition, patriotic song singing competition, painting competition, elocution competitions are planned to be organised in schools, anganwadis, Gram Panchayats etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement