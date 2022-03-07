Nagpur records two-month low Covid-19 cases

Nagpur: The Covid-19 cases are declining rapidly in Nagpur district. After a gap of two months, Nagpur city has registered the lowest number of single-day cases on two consecutive days – – Saturday and Sunday. On December 23, 2021, the city had reported 4 single-day cases. After that, cases went on rising. The fall started in mid February. Now, on Saturday and Sunday, 5 persons tested positive for coronavirus. District, too, registered a two-month low as 11 persons were infected with the virus.

On December 27, 2021, the district had reported 12 single-day Covid-19 cases. On Sunday it registered 11 cases of those, one person infected is from outside the district. Nagpur rural, too, has reported 5 cases taking the cumulative positive cases to 5,77,625. Of the cumulative cases, 9,943 people testing positive for coronavirus are not the residents of the district.

With fall in the number of cases and death count too, the Government has already eased the restrictions. 46 persons became free from coronavirus on Sunday. This has taken the cumulative recovery to 5,67,155.

On Sunday, active cases went down further to 133. Number of persons infected by COVID-19 being treated at hospital, too, has reduced to 23. On the third consecutive day, Nagpur district did not report a single COVID-19 death. Testing in Nagpur district has increased to 2,245. Nagpur rural reported 675 testing while, city recorded 1,570 testing. With these the cumulative testing reached 53,45,021.