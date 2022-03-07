GRP team seizes marijuana worth Rs 4.25 lakh at Railway Station

Nagpur: A TEAM of Government Railway Police (GRP) seized marijuana at Nagpur Railway Station whose cost is estimated at Rs 4.25 lakh. One person who was transporting the contraband was also arrested. The seizure was done from Train No. 12409 RaigarhHazrat Nizamuddin on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, a team of GRP was deployed at platform no. 3 of Nagpur Railway Station wherein Gondwana Express arrives at around 12.35 pm. The jawans boarded coach B-3 as they had already information about the person who is carrying the contraband. While searching in the compartment the GRP team stopped by berth no. 12 below which they found two blue coloured trolleys, one sack and one small bag from which smell was emanating.

The traveller was seated on berth no. 11 and could not provide satisfactory answer as to content in the bags. When GRP confronted the suspect, he accepted about carrying marijuana to Northern part of the country where same is in great demand. With Holi around, the GRP is on alert as such contraband is smuggled from Andhra Pradesh region to cities and towns in Northern India. The bags were opened and GRP suspicion was confirmed on finding sticky and brownish substances. The traveller was booked under sections 42 (1) and (2) of NDPS Act. The marijuana weighed 42.130 kg.

During interrogation, the accused told GRP officers that he had purchased the contraband from Vishakhapatnam and was carrying it for sale to Bhopal and other places. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sandip Gondane, PSI Omprakash Bhalavi, ASI Vivek Chahande, HC Patle, constables Yogesh Ghurde, Gajanan Shelke, Mukesh Narule, Roshan Mogre, Samir Khade, Praful Lanjewar, Bhupesh Dhongdi and Vanita Khadse were involved in search and seizure of the contraband under supervision of Police Inspector Manisha Kashid