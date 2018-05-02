Nagpur records only 4 deaths as Covid cases decline sharply

Nagpur: The onset of November brought a major relief to Nagpur district on Covid-19 front as only 4 deaths were reported on Sunday. Vidarbha region too witnessed a sharp decline in corona cases and deaths. Only 12 people died on Sunday. Of the four deaths, two were reported in Nagpur rural while two persons were the residents of Nagpur city.

November started on a positive note on Covid-19 front for Vidarbha. New cases reduced to 873, while 1,223 patients recovered in a day on Sunday. Most significant was the decline in number of deaths due to Covid-19. Only 12 people died on Sunday. The region had recorded less than 12 deaths before this on July 28 – exactly 96 days ago.

The new cases came down to below 200 in one single day in Nagpur district. On Sunday 189 tested positive for coronavirus in one single day, of which 56 are from Nagpur rural while 133 are from Nagpur city taking the cumulative positive to 1,02,379. While the new covid cases are reducing, the number of persons recovered is on rise every day. With the improvement in recovery, the number of active cases are reducing. On Sunday 535 persons became corona-free taking the cumulative recovery to 95,638.

The number of new cases in Amravati division was 185 out of the 873. Chandrapur reported 165, Gadchiroli 137, Gondia 83, Yavatmal 57, Wardha 56, Bhandara 55, Buldhana 53, Amravati 47, Akola 20, and Washim eight. On the other hand, 1,223 recoveries came from Nagpur 535, Chandrapur 129, Gondia 95, Buldhana 93, Amravati 79, Gadchiroli 77, Wardha 76, Bhandara 70, Washim 25, Akola 24, and Yavatmal 20. Out of total 1.99 lakh cases till date, 1.82 lakh have recovered. Vidarbha’s recovery rate is 91.14%.

With four deaths on Sunday, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,718 in Nagpur district. The good recovery rate resulted in lowering the number of active cases to 3,930 of which most people are under home isolation and asymptomatic. This has led to the rise in availability of beds in hospitals.