Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020

    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228

    As per a release, swab reports of 85 persons came out positive on Saturday morning. Of the 1,228 cases recorded in the district, 784 patients have recovered from the deadly infection so far, it was stated.

    At least 85 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the region to 1,228, a district official said on Saturday. No new casualties were reported in the district, where 18 persons have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

    As per a release, swab reports of 85 persons came out positive on Saturday morning. Of the 1,228 cases recorded in the district, 784 patients have recovered from the deadly infection so far, it was stated.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet
    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet
    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228
    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228
    तंत्रज्ञानाचा उपयोग विकास व रोजगारासाठी व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    तंत्रज्ञानाचा उपयोग विकास व रोजगारासाठी व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    एमएसएमईत परकीय गुंतवणूक आणण्याचे प्रयत्न : नितीन गडकरी
    एमएसएमईत परकीय गुंतवणूक आणण्याचे प्रयत्न : नितीन गडकरी
    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts
    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts
    OCHRI Homeopathy division provides Covid 19 prevention strategy
    OCHRI Homeopathy division provides Covid 19 prevention strategy
    सभागृह छोड़ बौखला कर चलते बने मनपायुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    सभागृह छोड़ बौखला कर चलते बने मनपायुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    ग़लतफ़हमी में न रहे ग्राहक : बिजली बिल कितना भी क्यों न आये , उसे भरना ही होगा
    ग़लतफ़हमी में न रहे ग्राहक : बिजली बिल कितना भी क्यों न आये , उसे भरना ही होगा
    Married man traps another woman, dupes her of Rs 6.30 lakh, arrested
    Married man traps another woman, dupes her of Rs 6.30 lakh, arrested
    Two men try to murder goods vehicle driver over petty issue in Wathoda
    Two men try to murder goods vehicle driver over petty issue in Wathoda
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0