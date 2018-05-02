Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020
    National News

    4 civilians injured in Pak ceasefire violation

    Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokesperson.

    “On 20 June 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” the spokesman said.

    He said four civilians were injured in the Pakistani firing.

    The Army has given a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said.

