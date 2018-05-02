    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 19th, 2021

    Nagpur records 754 new COVID-19 cases; eight more casualties

    Nagpur: In a major surge of infections, as many as 754 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district on Friday, an official said.

    With the latest cases, the district”s COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,41,782, the official said.

    Apart from this, eight patients died of the infection during the day, taking the toll to 4,261, he said.

    At least 234 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the count of recoveries to 1,31,904, the official said.

    The district currently has 5,617 active cases, he said.

    With the addition of 5,649 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 11,50,242, the official added.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur records 754 new COVID-19 cases; eight more casualties
    Nagpur records 754 new COVID-19 cases; eight more casualties
    विश्वाला दिशा देण्याची ताकद भारतीय आयुर्वेदात : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    विश्वाला दिशा देण्याची ताकद भारतीय आयुर्वेदात : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    ‘मॉडर्न कीचन’मध्येही इलेक्ट्रिक उपकरणांचा वापर व्हावा : ना. गडकरी
    ‘मॉडर्न कीचन’मध्येही इलेक्ट्रिक उपकरणांचा वापर व्हावा : ना. गडकरी
    अजनी रेल्वे स्टेशनच्या धर्तीवर इतवारी रेल्वे स्टेशनचा विस्तार करा : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
    अजनी रेल्वे स्टेशनच्या धर्तीवर इतवारी रेल्वे स्टेशनचा विस्तार करा : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
    Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited now Listed on NSE; Aims to Double Turnover and PAT
    Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited now Listed on NSE; Aims to Double Turnover and PAT
    एन.वी.सी.सी. के प्रताप मोटवानी र्का ZRUCC (S.E. Rly) में 5वीं बार चयन
    एन.वी.सी.सी. के प्रताप मोटवानी र्का ZRUCC (S.E. Rly) में 5वीं बार चयन
    सुटीच्या दिवशी महावितरण वीज देयके स्वीकारणार
    सुटीच्या दिवशी महावितरण वीज देयके स्वीकारणार
    Nagpur: 5 vaccinated doctors test positive for COVID-19
    Nagpur: 5 vaccinated doctors test positive for COVID-19
    छत्रपती शिवाजींच्या राज्य व्यवस्थेबददल मनपा शाळेत शिक्षण : महापौर
    छत्रपती शिवाजींच्या राज्य व्यवस्थेबददल मनपा शाळेत शिक्षण : महापौर
    Shweta Shelgaonkar , is a Milestone of Nagpurs Cultural World– Dr. S. S. Uttarwar
    Shweta Shelgaonkar , is a Milestone of Nagpurs Cultural World– Dr. S. S. Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145