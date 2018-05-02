Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Aug 15th, 2020

    Nagpur records 733 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

    Nagpur: As many as 733 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection and 14 succumbed to it Maharashtra”s Nagpur district on Saturday, a district official said.

    With the detection of 733 new cases, the district”s COVID-19 tally now stands at 13,478, the official said.

    Apart from this, 661 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, while 14 persons succumbed to the infection, he said.

    The 14 new casualties have taken the toll to 461, of which Nagpur accounts for 326 deaths and 135 are reported from rural areas and outside the district, the official added.

