Nagpur records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,954

Nagpur: With the detection of 73 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district reached 1,954 on Thursday, a district official said.

Apart from this, a COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 31 in the district, the official said.

As per the data released by the local authorities, as many as 1,401 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

While the district now has 522 active cases, 1,734 suspected patients have been admitted at quarantine facilities, the release stated.

Till date, at least 28,496 suspects have been tested for the deadly infection in Nagpur, it was stated.